Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.26. 3,628,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,484. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $4,227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,945,831.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

