Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Receives $45.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp cut Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

NYSE WRK traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. 1,680,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,198. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Westrock has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,348,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Westrock by 38.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,068,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658,073 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter valued at $22,243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westrock by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,267,000 after purchasing an additional 297,507 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westrock by 757.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,040 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Westrock by 81.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 533,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 240,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

