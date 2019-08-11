West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.9% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

BMY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,859,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,226,683. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

