WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 484.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,277,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.94. 1,154,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $284.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.