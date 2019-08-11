WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,859 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,491 shares of company stock worth $3,677,189 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.94. 441,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,155. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.14.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

