Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wesco Aircraft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a report on Friday.

Shares of WAIR stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,968,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. Wesco Aircraft has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.60 million. Wesco Aircraft had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAIR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the 1st quarter worth $4,457,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,801,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,781,000 after purchasing an additional 352,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the 4th quarter worth $4,566,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,414,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 235,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

