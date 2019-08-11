Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 83 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

