Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,825,000 after acquiring an additional 98,672 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,255,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 863,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 805,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 779,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $57.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.