Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Toyota Motor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,741. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $111.12 and a 12-month high of $133.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($1.02). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $70.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

