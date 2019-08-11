Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 38.7% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 430,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 90,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.88.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 385,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,399,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

