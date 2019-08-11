Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 901 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $83.97. 2,680,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

