Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WM. CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.91.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $119.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $119.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 133.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

