Wanchain Trading Down 6.5% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $26.10 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002154 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Kucoin and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008020 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001740 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, Huobi, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

