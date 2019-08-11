Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 2,320 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,058 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,609,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,679,872. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.