Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.86, 640,587 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 547,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 288.62% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45.
Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)
Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.
