Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.86, 640,587 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 547,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 288.62% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vuzix by 16,307.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

