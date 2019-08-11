Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOYA. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.

NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.32. 1,358,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,686. Voya Financial has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $100,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.26 per share, with a total value of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2,380.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 479,079.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 115,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

