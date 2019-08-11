Voise Market Capitalization Achieves $91,863.00 (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Voise token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Voise has a market cap of $91,863.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Voise has traded 52.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00263962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.01279564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021228 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00095945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Voise Profile

Voise was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. Voise’s official website is www.voise.com . Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

