VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,737 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 44.6% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 47.4% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of VMware by 169.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,477 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 32,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at $80,138,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $6,620,721.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,916,430.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,696 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.33 and a 52-week high of $206.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.42. VMware had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.23.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

