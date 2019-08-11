Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vitamin Shoppe is a specialty retailer and direct marketer of nutritional products. It primarily sells vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, herbs, sports nutrition formulas, homeopathic remedies, green living products and health and beauty aids. Based in North Bergen, New Jersey, the company is recognized as an innovator in providing product information, associate training, and customer education. Information is available to consumers through unprecedented outlets including television, radio, friends, family, health practitioners, and the internet. It offers consumers the opportunity to take charge of their own health and wellness requirements, and supplement where necessary. At each store location, consumers can find a comprehensive Learning Center which offers free access to vital information about key health concerns and products. The Vitamin Shoppe is a strong supporter of health and wellness campaigns including Life Supplemented sponsored by the Council for Responsible Nutrition. “

VSI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vitamin Shoppe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vitamin Shoppe in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vitamin Shoppe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.42.

NYSE VSI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vitamin Shoppe has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $270.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vitamin Shoppe will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vitamin Shoppe during the first quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Vitamin Shoppe during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe by 56.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 18,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

