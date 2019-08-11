Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of BMC Stock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 85,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

BMCH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 534,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,971. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $946.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.39 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMC Stock Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.