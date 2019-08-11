Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 18,300 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,589,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,954,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 908,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 66,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 707.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 906,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 794,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.87. 1,108,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.76 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 10.05%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

VSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

