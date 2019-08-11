Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 68,020 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $18,557,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.16. 189,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,406. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

