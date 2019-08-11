Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Herman Miller worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of Herman Miller stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.68. 223,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.78.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 10,717 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $473,584.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,988.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 35,087 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,587,686.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.