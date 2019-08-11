Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.93. 497,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.55. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $321,573.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $204,214.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,263 shares of company stock worth $807,763 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

