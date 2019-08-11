Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.51 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 63.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,128,000 after buying an additional 427,754 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 92.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 596,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,933,000 after buying an additional 287,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,408,000 after buying an additional 170,287 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 40.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 565,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,308,000 after buying an additional 162,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,695,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,751,000 after buying an additional 146,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of POR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 327,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,466. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.