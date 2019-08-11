Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.47 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSI Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 132,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 434,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after buying an additional 97,493 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 275,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 969.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.84. 483,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $60.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.37 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

In related news, Director William S. Boyd acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.25 per share, for a total transaction of $113,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

