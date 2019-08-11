Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.41 Million Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,053,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $38,903,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 733,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 221,625 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 203,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 82.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 145,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $249,499.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of CNO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.66 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

