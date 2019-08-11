Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 3,800 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,270,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,838,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $21,374,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 857,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,424,000 after acquiring an additional 213,706 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,343. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 35.51 and a quick ratio of 35.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 72.84% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $85,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $318,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

