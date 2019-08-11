Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 31,500 Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Seritage Growth Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 162,103 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,169,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,970,000 after purchasing an additional 136,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 89,735 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SRG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 89,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 51.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

