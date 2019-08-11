VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Trimmed by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. VF comprises approximately 1.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.16% of VF worth $55,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 161,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of VF by 202.4% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 39,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of VF by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 93,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of VF by 130.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of VF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 130,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after buying an additional 54,630 shares in the last quarter.

VFC traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $82.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,593. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.80.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

In other VF news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen increased their target price on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

