Vertcoin Market Cap Hits $16.34 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00002801 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitsane, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and SouthXchange. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $16.34 million and $307,572.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,497.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.24 or 0.01872883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.98 or 0.02923515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00779188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00801261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00050613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00519909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00135138 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 50,746,947 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Coinroom, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, CoinEgg, QBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

