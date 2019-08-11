Vereit (NYSE:VER) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vereit in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vereit from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of VER stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,348,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,688. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. Vereit has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vereit by 268.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vereit by 2,228.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

