Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Decreased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,172,000 after acquiring an additional 467,757 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $2,579,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $1,757,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,871. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.27. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.83.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.16 million. Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

In other Ventas news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.59.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.