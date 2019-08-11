Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) PT Set at $7.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Venator Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nomura lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on Venator Materials and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 1,201,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,213. The company has a market capitalization of $303.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33. Venator Materials has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Venator Materials news, insider Simon Turner acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $316,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Venator Materials by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Venator Materials by 3,061.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Venator Materials by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

