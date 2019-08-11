Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,722,000 after buying an additional 3,627,626 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,044,000 after buying an additional 899,117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,295,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,328,000 after buying an additional 291,559 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,122,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,295,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,379,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,681,000 after buying an additional 85,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $90.85. 3,304,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987,202. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

