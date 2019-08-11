Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 6,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,202. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

