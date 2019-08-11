ValuEngine Upgrades Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambrex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. First Analysis cut shares of Cambrex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cambrex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cambrex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE CBM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.36. Cambrex has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cambrex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cambrex by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 50,436 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambrex during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambrex by 2.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,321,000 after buying an additional 75,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cambrex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

