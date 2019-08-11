ValuEngine Lowers ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRQR. BidaskClub cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.43.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR remained flat at $$8.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 75,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,047. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $331.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 16,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.