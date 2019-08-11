V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,240 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

