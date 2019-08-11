V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 137.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 334.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 40.0% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 34,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $9,963,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $172.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.74.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $622,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,189.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,550 shares of company stock worth $831,625. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.