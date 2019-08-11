US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to announce $6.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. US Foods posted sales of $6.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $25.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 billion to $25.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. US Foods has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $2,297,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $161,486.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,013.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,069 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,404,000 after acquiring an additional 46,236 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in US Foods by 36.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,033,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after acquiring an additional 276,094 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in US Foods by 128.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 322,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 181,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in US Foods by 13.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 39,852 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

