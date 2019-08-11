Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares were down 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.15, approximately 2,504,752 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 845,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hayden Brown sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $35,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,701 shares of company stock worth $5,047,036. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Upwork by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

