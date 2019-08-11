Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) PT Set at $22.00 by Cowen

Cowen set a $22.00 price target on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on USAP. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:USAP opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.
Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.