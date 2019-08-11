Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) PT Set at $22.00 by Cowen

Cowen set a $22.00 price target on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on USAP. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:USAP opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 322.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 95,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 68,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

