United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $131.24. 2,287,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,050. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.83. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

