United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,277,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 180,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 117,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 29,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.52. 8,504,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583,727. The company has a market capitalization of $248.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

