UMB Bank N A MO Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,803 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,319 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Target were worth $17,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Target by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,391,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $593,268,000 after buying an additional 171,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,727,000 after buying an additional 381,831 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 502,098 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Target by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,658,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $213,344,000 after acquiring an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,853,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,843. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

