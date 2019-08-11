UMB Bank N A MO Sells 622 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 0.8% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,330,401,000 after acquiring an additional 688,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $473,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 21.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,973,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,205,000 after acquiring an additional 524,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.01. 2,099,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

