UMB Bank N A MO Sells 5,006 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 409,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after buying an additional 287,206 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.34. 428,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.69. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

