UMB Bank N A MO Sells 3,431 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 119.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

ORCL stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. 7,785,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,649,982. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

