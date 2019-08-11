UMB Bank N A MO Sells 2,448 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 142,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 46,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 65,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

DUK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.75. 1,946,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,879. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.71. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

